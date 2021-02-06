Louis DeFreitas passed away after a long battle with dementia on Dec. 23, 2020 at his home in Redwood City, CA. He was 87.
Louis was born in New Bedford, Mass., and served in the Marines for three years in 1951 (Korean War).
Louis eventually moved to California, where he became a well-respected welding teacher at College of San Mateo. It was a job he loved so much, especially helping his students get job opportunities. He loved helping others and was very loyal.
However, Louis loved nothing more than his family. Louis was always a great role model and provider, setting a solid example for his two children.
A couple of his great passions were to go fishing at Half Moon Bay and his love for sports. He was a big fan of the Dodgers, Red Sox, 49ers and soccer.
Louis is survived by his wife Germaine, married for 65 years; daughter Linda Cardoso; son Danny DeFreitas; daughter-in-law Juli DeFreitas; granddaughter Jillian Leonard; and grandchildren Ava and Vivian Leonard and Christian Chenier. He also will be joining his other grand daughter, Alison DeFreitas, in Heaven.
His ashes will reside at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.