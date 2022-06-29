Louie John Andrighetto died at home on June 24, 2022 at the age of 88. He was the widower to his wife Mary Louise Andrighetto, whom he was married to for 66 years. Louie was born in Weed, California to his parents, Dominic and Felicita Andrighetto. He attended Weed High School and he owned and operated A&A Wholesale Produce. Louie will be remembered for his love of his family and the produce industry, which he loved very much. He is survived by his four children, Sherri, Robert, Jeane and Carol, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Church, 800 Tamarack Avenue, San Carlos, CA 94070 on Thursday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation for Louie to a charity of your choice.

