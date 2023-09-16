Lois “Lo'' Jean Scampini was born in San Mateo, CA to Herman and Josephine Scampini. She is survived by her brother Herman Scampini (Joanne) of Novato, cousin Joanne Raines, Dawn Hoople of CO., Donya Regalia of Healdsburg and Doreen Regalia of Santa Rosa. Lois is predeceased by her cousin Don Regalia and God daughter Michele Raines. Lois was raised in South San Francisco and attended public elementary school and Mercy High School in Burlingame. She attended Dominican College in San Rafael where she received her bachelor's degree and teaching credential. Lois taught elementary school and Italian at South San Francisco High School. While she was teaching, she attended night school at the University of San Francisco Law School and was admitted into the State Bar of California in 1959. Lois started her law career at the San Mateo District Attorney's Office and from there worked at Goth, Dennis & Aaron. She then went into private practice as a litigator in trust and estate law. Lois was a well respected accomplished attorney and trailblazer in San Mateo County for women going into the field of law. After her retirement, Lois traveled all over the world and had a special love for Italy, where her father was born and some relatives still remain. Lois cherished her many friends from childhood and throughout her adult life. As a child she had fond memories of summers in Lake Tahoe with cousins and friends. Lois was an avid Giants and 49er’s fan; enjoyed a good game of Pedro, and loved her Coffee Rio candy.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Our Lady of Angeles Church,1721 Hillside Dr. in Burlingame. There will be a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd. Colma. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.