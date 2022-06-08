Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at the age of 91. Dearly beloved husband of Betty V.M. Oberg, who passed away May 23, 2011. Devoted father of Michael R. Oberg and Gregory A. Oberg. Cherished grandfather of Christina and Timothy Oberg and step-grandchild Louisa Nunez. Loving son of Manny and Ellen Oberg. Brother to the late Ronald Oberg. Also survived by niece Debbie Oberg and many cousins in Michigan and in Sweden.
A Native of Michigan, Lloyd was a Korean War Veteran. He was employed at Hussmann Refrigeration in Milpitas, CA for 30 years as the Traffic Manager. His hobbies were woodworking and model railroading. He also liked camping, fishing, and he was an accomplished baker. Private services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.