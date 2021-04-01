The family of Lillian Woods (89) announces with great sorrow her passing on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home in San Mateo, California. Lillian was born on June 21, 1931.
A private memorial will be held on April 24, 2021. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers. If desired donation maybe sent to Donna Rutherford (650-787-7801) via Zelle.
