Laurie A. Millis, born in Toledo, Ohio, 8/27/51, lost her short battle with cancer on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was an optician at Stanford and other local optical companies for many years before retiring. Graduated from University of Toledo in 1973. Survived by sister Jan Buchwald (Gerald), of Hillsborough, CA, brother Michael Millis, MD, (Jill) of Newton, MA, 4 nieces/nephews, & 1 grandniece. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Jack W. and Eleanor Millis. Private burial to occur at Skylawn Memorial Park; service details to be determined. Laurie will be missed for her joyful approach to life and love of animals.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to: Christ Episcopal Church of Los Altos, 1040 Border Rd., Los Altos, CA 94024.
