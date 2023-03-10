Larry Rhodes Photo

Larry Rhodes, who started the iconic Five Points Tire in Redwood City in the 1960s, died Feb. 13 at home, after several months of illness. The longtime Redwood City resident was 89. Well after he sold the business, Rhodes had stayed on part-time at the tire shop out of which he had developed friendships almost as important to him as his large blended family.

Born in Colorado in 1933, Rhodes grew up in Longview, Washington, where two of his passions—sports and cars—took root. While in school, he saved up to buy his first car, a Buick. At R.A. Long High School, he lettered in varsity football all three years, went on to play in the all-state team and then to the University of Washington Huskies, on a full athletic scholarship. In 2019, he was inducted into his high school alumni association’s Hall of Fame in recognition of his football record and business success.

