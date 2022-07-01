Larry Anthony DuCray passed away at home on May 6, 2022 with his daughter by his side. He was 65 years old, young to some and old to others. He left earlier than planned because he was never supposed to be here long. Larry battled his whole life to live and continued to amaze everyone with the struggles he over came. He is greatly missed by all who have known him.
Celebration of life will be held at Shore View Park in San Mateo on August 21 at 11:30.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.