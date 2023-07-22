Loving and devoted son of Deacon Paul & Sally Lucia, Kevin passed away July 5 from cardiac complications of diabetes. Kevin was active in St. Luke music ministry and St. Bruno prayer group. The Lucia family made pilgrimages to many sacred sites around the world, including Medugorje.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Frank & Aunt Kriss Kastl (godparents), Uncle Tom Lucia, and cousins.
