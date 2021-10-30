Kevin James O’Connell, 65, of San Bruno, California, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his mother, Beverly O’Connell, his wife and high school sweetheart, Charlene, his children, Kelli Abela (Peter), Karen Golding (Christian), James (Nicole) and Megan; his grandchildren, Yazmine, Chloe, Eoin, Scarlett and Penelope. Kevin is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Franceschi (Paul), his brothers, Keith (Maureen) and Kenneth (Lisa), his sister-in-law, Vikky Berlin, as well as his loving nieces and nephews.
Kevin was born on November 8, 1955 in San Francisco, to James and Beverly O’Connell, and was the oldest of four children. Kevin believed in community and helping others. He volunteered for 14 years with the Millbrae Senior Center and for 18 years with the Millbrae Art & Wine Festival. Kevin was also the Chairman for the City of Millbrae 50th Anniversary Parade and was honored as the 2003 City of Millbrae Man of the Year.
Kevin left us all way too soon, but he lived an extraordinary life. Always proud of being born the same year as Disneyland, Kevin found joy in working on projects with his children and being a loving father, grandfather and uncle. Kevin was a dreamer and an inventor who liked to dream in color. His spirit and legacy will live on with his family, friends and all the people whose lives he enriched through his years as a Civil Engineer, working for several cities and districts along the peninsula.
A celebration of life to honor Kevin will be held in early December as he never wanted us to dwell in sadness. To the very end Kevin lived the life he was dealt, never complaining and always with good humor. We will miss his loving spirit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.