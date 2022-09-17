Kevin Lawrence Adolph, 36, passed away unexpectedly August 16.
Kevin was born June 14, 1986 in Palo Alto, and lived most of his life on the Peninsula. He attended Brewer Island Elementary School, Bowditch Middle School, and San Mateo High School. He was an avid AYSO soccer player. He graduated from U.C. Santa Cruz in 2008, with a degree in economics.
In subsequent years Kevin worked as a certified Barista at several area Starbucks. He also worked for a time at U.S. Bank, at Target, and at Amazon. He enjoyed nature, boating, swimming in the ocean, and other outdoor activities.
Kevin will be remembered for his easy-going personality, his enthusiastic dedication to whatever he was involved in, and his wry sense of humor. He was easily trusted by animals and children. Anyone who knew him can attest to his kindness and willingness to help others.
He is survived by parents Keith and Charlene Adolph, and by his sister Lauryn Adolph.
A celebration of Kevin and funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022. Viewers are welcome to view pictures and pay respects privately from 9 - 10 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 10:15 a.m. at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church in Foster City.
