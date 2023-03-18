Kent Dorwin, beloved father and grandfather, and friend to many, died peacefully in his Burlingame home on March 13, 2023 at the age of 88 years old. Kent is survived by his only son Kevin Dorwin, daughter-in-law Jennifer Bradfield Dorwin, and grandchildren Drew and Delaney, of Half Moon Bay.
Kent attended Fremont High School in Oakland and received a basketball scholarship to the University of Oregon, where he would earn undergraduate and graduate degrees and join Sigma Chi fraternity. He remained a proud Duck for the remainder of his life and was often seen in green and gold. Following several years in the military as a pilot for the U.S. Air Force, Kent learned to play volleyball, eventually made two U.S. National Volleyball teams, and won a Silver Medal at the 1963 Pan American games in Brazil.
In his professional career, he rose to the level of Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dole Packaged Goods. He later became Senior Vice President, Strategy, for Charles Schwab & Co. before becoming a consultant for Edgar Dunn & Co. and a nationally recognized expert in global branding and marketing.
Perpetually optimistic, Kent’s positivity radiated from his soul and could be felt by all he encountered. He loved friends, family and sports and he was his happiest when he could combine all three. A long-time 49ers season ticket holder, he witnessed many historic games. He was a 50-year honorary member of the Olympic Club and later the Peninsula Tennis Club . In his final years, he enjoyed nothing more than watching his grandchildren compete on the basketball court and see them embody his personal motto of “always do your best and never give up.”
A private celebration of life will be held for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula or Coastside
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.