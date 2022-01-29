Kenneth Randolph MacDonald, 91, a lifelong resident of Redwood City, died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Ken attended Sequoia High School. Following graduation he served in the Navy for 4 years. Upon his return home, he met and married Mary Lou Mason at the First Baptist Church in Redwood City. They had two children: Kenneth Daniel MacDonald and Cindy Lynn MacDonald.
Ken received his AA from the College of San Mateo. He worked in middle management at Lenkurt Electric in San Carlos for over two decades. He completed his career working at Stanford University for over 10 years.
Ken enjoyed swimming, bike riding, camping, backpacking and walking. He and his wife, Mary, regularly cared for their four grandsons in their early years: Cory, Stephen, KC and Thomas. In later years, Ken enjoyed sitting on his porch and waving to the school children as they passed by. It became a tradition for kids and parents to wave back, even from their cars.
Ken was a beloved member of Peninsula Covenant Church and served as a Trustee, as a Boys Brigade Leader, and as a Sunday School Teacher (3 year olds).
Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, and by his siblings, Mary Kay Baker of Portland, OR and William Robert MacDonald of Vancouver, WA. He is survived by his two children: Kenneth Daniel MacDonald (Nita) of Redding, CA and Cindy MacDonald Merritt (Ken) of Redwood City, CA. He is also survived by four grandsons: Cory Mosby, Stephen Merritt, KC MacDonald (Brittany) and Thomas Merritt. He has one great granddaughter.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Peninsula Covenant Church in Redwood.
