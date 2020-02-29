Kathleen Byrnes Murphy, age 92, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1928 to Patrick and Abbie (Marriott) Byrnes in Chicago, Illinois.
Kathy graduated from Oak Park High School, Oak Park, Illinois in 1946 and attended the University of Illinois before becoming a United Airlines stewardess in 1950. During 10 years as a stewardess, she flew around the world, worked on President Eisenhower’s Press charter and the San Francisco Giants charter flights, and met her future husband on a flight returning to San Francisco.
Kathy married Edward “Bud” Murphy on February 27, 1960 in Sausalito, California, and they enjoyed a long honeymoon touring Egypt and Europe. Since stewardesses were not permitted to be married at that time, she resigned from United Airlines and joined the United Airlines Clipped Wings organization. To this union two children were born, Thomas in 1961 and Carolyn in 1962. After moving to the Eichler Highlands of San Mateo, California in 1962 to raise their family, Kathy studied art at the College of San Mateo and supported St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church of San Mateo. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and tennis with friends. And, with a continued desire to travel, the family took yearly vacations up and down the west coast and across the country and eventually built a cabin in Alpine Meadows, California to enjoy the mountains.
Kathy was preceded in death by her brothers, William and John, and her sister, Patricia. She is survived by her husband Bud; son, Thomas and his wife Melodie of Platte City, Missouri; daughter, Carolyn and her husband Greg Kaiser of Carlsbad, California; and grandchildren, Victoria Murphy, Garrett Kaiser, and Lindsey Kaiser.
Kathy wished to be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at the Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia, in the Marriott family plot. A memorial was held at the family’s home on February 29, 2020.
