Kay lived her entire 99 years as a proud San Franciscan. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh & Ivie Bannister, her sister Muriel Holmberg, & husband William Brachna of 71 years. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Carol, her grandchildren Alyssa & Andrew Goard, her sister Betty Eckmann, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Kay was raised in the Portola neighborhood, attended Portola Jr. High, & graduated high school from Lux Technical Institute. She got her teaching credential at San Francisco State College & did her postgraduate studies at UC Berkeley. Kay taught at Bayshore School District from 1946-1984, teaching various grades & then serving as principal. In retirement, she started her second career as a volunteer at Mills-Penninsula Hospital where she volunteered for more than 35 years. She delighted in getting her hair done, eating dessert, learning new things, & talking with loved ones. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Designate that you want it to go to the Mills-Peninsula Volunteer Services Scholarship Fund in memory of Kathleen Brachna. Contact cbrachna@comcast.net with questions.

