Born in Long Beach, California to Harriett S. and Gilbert W. Merritt. Graduate of Long Beach Poly and the University of California at Santa Barbara. Resident of San Mateo since 1953, joining and remaining a member of AAUW and its babysitting co-op spin-off monthly Bridge Club, and the Congregational Church of San Mateo. A member of P.E.O. for 75 years, joining Long Beach Chapter AW, then becoming both a Charter member and President of San Mateo Chapter QK, Peninsula Reciprocity Bureau President, and California State Convention Treasurer. Avid fan of the Giants, 49ers, and every Stanford University team in season.
Predeceased by her husband of 60 years Gene Boaden, daughter Susan, and sister Nancy Merritt. Survived by son Paul, Sister-in-law Sharland Chatel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her kind and caring nature and sense of humor will be missed. All in all, a life well lived.
In lieu of services, it was Katharine’s wish that you contact an old friend and have a good meal and a great talk.
