Long-time Burlingame resident Karl H. Rothe Sr., born July 1, 1938, died peacefully in his sleep during the night of September 10, 2022. Karl came to CA from Germany in 1961 and had a long career landscaping many commercial and residential properties on the Peninsula.
He is survived by his three children and his seven grandchildren.
