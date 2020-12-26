June Bury, known to family and friends as “Junebug,” passed away due to heart complications on August 28, 2020, surrounded by the love she inspired through nearly 100 years of life. June is survived by four loving children Susan Bury (Harry Battin), Robert Bury Jr. (Sue Subbot), Judy Bury Alessandri, and Patricia Bury, adoring grandchildren Angela, Kate, Elizabeth, Meghan, Margaret, Maren, Jon, Anya, and five cherished great grandchildren.
Born in the year that women gained the right to vote, June was a lifelong Democrat, progressive, and believer in social justice and human rights. June graduated from San Francisco’s Lowell High School at the age of 16 and later graduated from San Francisco State Teachers’ College (now SFSU) with a teaching degree and a minor in Art. June met future husband of 70 years Robert (Bob) Bury registering for classes. Later while Bob served in the Navy in the Pacific from 1941-1945 June taught briefly and then supported the War effort by driving a limousine for Matson Shipping Line, before the birth of the first of their four children. After the war June and Bob moved around the Monterey Peninsula before settling in Redwood City in 1953, where Bob opened the family business Bury-Vanham Tire, firmly rooting them in their beloved Redwood City community for life. June received an Honorary Lifetime Membership Award from the P.T.A., served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and volunteered for school functions, literacy initiatives, and the First Congregational Church. In her “spare time” as a mother of four, she worked for the family business, as a substitute teacher and later as a bank teller.
“Junebug” was ever the wind beneath Bob’s wings in his personal and professional life, and through his 60-years of public service, including 24 years on the Redwood City Council and as Mayor from 1968-1972. After Bob passed away in 2014, June actively enjoyed the remainder of her life in the home she loved, spending time with four generations of the family she adored and her 78-year old pet tortoise, Flower.
June possessed a sharp mind, a creative soul, was an artist, avid reader, student of several languages, and master of even the most difficult crossword puzzles in pen. Her two main loves, after family, were chocolate and adventure, passions she passed on to her family. June and Bob traveled the world and to all 50 states. Her constant inspirational refrain was: “I’m up for it!” June Bury had the ultimate zest for life, a warm and graceful presence that lit up every room. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and wonderful memories for four generations of family.
Kainos Home and Training Center is a Non-Profit Organization for developmentally delayed adults that has long been dear to June’s heart. Memorial donations can be mailed to Kainos Home and Training Center, 3631 Jefferson Ave, Redwood City, CA 94062 (www.kainosusa.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.