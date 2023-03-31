Julie passed away peacefully at her home in Millbrae on March 18, 2023, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Klaus, daughters Monika (Bill) and Gabriele (Al) and son, Klaus (Wendy), as well as her sister, Elke and sisters in law, Ilse (Juergen), Erika (Siegfried) and Barbara (Claus). Julie was also pre-deceased by her parents and her sister, Hilde (Hermann) and brother, Reimer. Julie’s six grandchildren held a most special place in her heart, and they, in turn, will love and remember her always. Also surviving Julie are nieces and nephews in the US and in Germany, who loved “Tante Jule’s” ready smile and positive outlook.
Julie was born in a small town along the North Sea near Husum, Germany. She was second youngest of seven children and cherished memories of growing up on a farm. At 19, she followed older siblings to the U.S., working as a nurse’s aide in Miami Beach, Florida, alongside her sister, Elke. Later, the two traveled to San Francisco, where Julie met her future husband, Klaus, and the first of their three children was born. The couple moved to Millbrae in 1971, where they raised their family and continued to reside. Once the children were old enough, Julie took on work as an office manager for several printing firms, working efficiently and effectively and brightening the workplace with her kindness and sense of humor.
