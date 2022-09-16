Julia S. King, at 99, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. She was born in Nehawka, Nebraska in 1923, and graduated from high school there as well. During her youth, she experienced the “Dust Bowl”, and the “Great Depression”. She graduated from nurses’ training in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduation, she became a Naval officer, and a Navy nurse. She was stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois. Julia cared for many wounded soldiers who had served in the South Pacific, including Iwo Jima. After the World War II, she received a Bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State. Following graduation, she worked as a registered nurse in various capacities. She took special training in surgical nursing at John Hopkins Hospital. The last seven years of her career, she worked in mental health, and acute care. After retiring from nursing, she was on the board for Suicide Prevention, became a Rape Crisis counselor, and volunteered at the San Mateo County women’s shelter. She was always involved in her church, Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Carlos, as a deacon, elder, and in various other volunteer positions. Julia was married for 58 years to Forbes, until he passed away in 2009. They had two children, Brian and Patricia. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lydia Steffens, her stepmother Doris Steffens, her brother Dr. LaVerne Steffens, her sister-in-law Mary Ruth Steffens, and her husband Forbes King. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Burris, her son-in-law Terry Burris, her son Brian King, her daughter-in-law Julie Anna King, her grandchild Lily King, her nieces Julie Ann Thomas and Mary Louise Nelson, and her nephews Bill Stephens, and John Steffens. Services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1106 Alameda De Las Pulgas, San Carlos on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
