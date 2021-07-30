Judith Puccini passed away peacefully in her San Bruno home on July 22, following a brief illness. She is mourned by the family and friends she loved dearly and who, in turn, will forever miss her. Judy is survived by her son Stephen (Lisa and his stepson Ethan Scileppi), daughter Beth Sharifi (Hassan), granddaughter Alana Lee (Travis), and a loving circle of cousins and friends. Judy’s greatest joy was time spent with family and friends, traveling, holiday gatherings, or just every-day interactions. The family acknowledges with deep gratitude Judy’s caregiver, Uini Vaka.
Judy, an only child, was born in Kentfield, CA to Roy and Molly Foster, who she cared for when illness claimed their lives. She was raised in Daly City, graduated from Jefferson High School and attended University of California Davis until she married Frank Puccini. Although the marriage ended many years later, Judy cared for him during the final stages of his terminal illness.
Judy’s life is characterized by the quality of parenting and unconditional love she demonstrated for her children, extended family and friends, and by a special goodness that, when given away, led to greatness. Her family and friends were blessed by it, as was her church, the San Bruno community, and San Mateo County as a whole.
Proactive in her children’s education, Judy evolved into a leader on behalf of all children in the San Bruno Park and San Mateo Union High School Districts, including being President of PTA’s, and serving in appointed capacities by Superintendents in both Districts to advisory committees of which she chaired many. She pursued training and volunteered in programs that educated and empowered youth to make positive choices under peer pressure.
When her children were high school age, and concurrent with volunteer work at their school, Judy was employed at Capuchino High School in San Bruno (16 years), becoming Executive Assistant to the Principal. She retired in 2006. During her tenure, she was honored and revered for her dedication to enriching school climate for students, staff and teachers in ways that are legend and memorialized at the school.
Post retirement, Judy was a co-founder of the Capuchino Alumni Association, serving as Board Vice President. She wrote numerous successful grant proposals bringing in funding to support the school’s mission and vision.
Judy was a volunteer leader on the successful passage of major bond measures to renovate, remodel, and build new schools in both the high school and elementary school districts.
At the County level, Judy was appointed to the Grand Jury and by the Superior Court and Board of Supervisors to the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission (12 years). She served on the Board of Directors for Parents Who Care, President 17th District PTA, Coordinator Drug Diversion Program for Project Pegasus and Coordinator South County Schools Drug and Alcohol Consortium. Her training and education resulted in additions to school curriculum to promote awareness among students about the downside of drug and alcohol use.
A sixty-year resident of San Bruno, Judy was appointed by the City Council to serve on the Culture and Arts Commission. She was a leader on the Board of the Society of Western Artists whose gallery is in San Bruno. An accomplished artist, she was a strong advocate for bringing art to San Bruno.
Judy was a dedicated volunteer at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in San Bruno including teaching and being superintendent of Sunday School and a Vestry Member. Her faith was her anchor.
In addition to school district honors, Judy was recognized by the San Bruno Chamber of Commerce as San Bruno Volunteer of the Year, by the City of San Bruno to receive the Congressional Service Award presented to her by then US Congressman Tom Lantos; and most recently, received the City of San Bruno’s Mayor’s Award commending six decades of her outstanding community service.
Judy’s spirit of kindness was rooted in the belief that we all struggle in one way or another. Her heart and soul were that of a devoted parent and of a humanitarian, committed to doing good for others. She didn’t regard friendship as being about who you’ve known the longest; rather, it was who crossed her path, needed help, and Judy said, “I’m here for you” and proved it.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Judith Puccini will be held on August 14th, 2021, 1pm at the Samuel Johnson, Jr. Performing Arts Center at Capuchino High School, 1501 Magnolia Ave., San Bruno, CA 94066. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Judy’s memory to the following in San Bruno 94066: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1600 Santa Lucia; Capuchino Alumni Association, 1501 Magnolia; or, the Society of Western Artists, 527 San Mateo Avenue.
Arrangements cared for by CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae.
