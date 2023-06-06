It is with an immeasurably sad heart that we announce the passing of Judith Carriquiry on June 2, 2023, at the age of 84. Judy was a longtime resident of San Mateo County. After a stoic battle with her health, we know she is now resting and at peace. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Philippe Carriquiry, and many loving relatives.
She leaves behind her son, Steven Verzello, who was her full-time caregiver in her final years, and daughter, Christina Coughlin (her husband Rob).
She was the proud Nonni to Gianna and Lara Loesel, whom she adored. Judy also leaves behind her beloved sister, Valerie Torres, her sister-in-law, Pat Geramoni, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She endured many losses in her life, and it brings us great comfort to know she is reunited with each one of her loved ones. Private services will be held at a later date.
We love you, Mom, and you will be profoundly missed.
“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” - A.A. Milne
