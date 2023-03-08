Juanita Hampton of San Bruno passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023. Born in Kilgore Texas the only child of Morgan and Lucius Wright. after the family moved to California, Juanita attended commerce high school where she met her future husband, Glenn Hampton they were married for 67 years and had three children, Lynette, Marvin, and Angela her career spent a total of 36 years in retail retiring from Macy’s. She was a lifelong member of the church of Christ, and would share her love of singing with other members as well as her family, Juanita is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Glenn.
Services will be on March 9, 2023 at Skylawn Memorial cemetery Highway 92 Skyline Blvd., San Mateo, from 9:30 to 11:30 and the funeral is from 11:30 to 1:30. Refreshments will be served .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.