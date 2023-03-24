Joyce Dolores Berghoff passed away March 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years and best friend Larry Berghoff, brother Dennis, and parents Louis and Rose McLaughlin. Joyce was a dedicated mother to Eric, Elizabeth (Roe) and Joel; beloved mother-in-law to Madeline, Michael, and Tori; grandmother to Kayla, Garrett, Tessie, Sarah, Tyler, Leo and Josie; great-grandmother to Dylan and Ashton; and treasured sibling to brother Gene and sister Jan.
Born in San Francisco, CA in 1940, Joyce attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School and Mercy High School in Burlingame. While Joyce was raised in San Mateo, she enjoyed great times with her aunts, uncles and cousins in the Excelsior District in San Francisco.
In 1961, she met the love of her life, Larry Berghoff, on a blind date and married him a year later at St. Gregory Church. Joyce and Larry created an idyllic childhood for their three children, eventually moving into their cherished Fernwood St. home in San Mateo.
Joyce had an artistic streak and regularly delivered thoughtful, unique, and personalized birthday and holiday gifts to family members and friends.
She loved supporting her children’s and grandchildren’s interests and endeavors, eagerly attending a wide range of sporting events, musicals, and ballet recitals without fail. She also valued socializing and laughing with friends at book club, bocce ball matches, sitting around a fire in Tahoma, and doting on her adorable 15-year-old Maltese Yorkie, Charlie.
Family and friends are invited to the Memorial service scheduled on Thursday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, in San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sister Rebecca Berghoff Foundation (HYPERLINK "http://srbfoundation.org/"srbfoundation.org) or to the charity of your choice. Thank you.
