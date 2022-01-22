Josephine Blanco Akiyama passed away peacefully on Saturday January 8, 2022 at her home with family and friends by her side. She was loved by her family and will live in the hearts of her countless relatives and friends. She loved life and brought joy to all she met.
She was born on the island of Saipan located in the Mariana Islands in the Pacific. She was the youngest daughter of Juan T. Blanco and Antonia Blas Blanco. Her parents, three brothers and six sisters all survived the hostilities and battles of World War II, between the Empire of Japan and the United States of America.
In 1937, as a young 11 year old, she witnessed the landing and capture of two flyers, which later were identified as Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan. After hostilities ended on Saipan in 1945, she worked as a Dental Assistant at a U.S. Naval Medical station located in Garapan, Saipan. General inquires about an American flyer on Saipan by Naval staff officers revealed her eyewitness account of the plane landing and subsequent event of 1937.
In 1956, she moved and relocated with her husband, Max R. Akiyama, and son to California where they settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. She worked at Mills Hospital in San Mateo and later open her own business, Josephine’s Beauty Salon, in which she enjoyed over thirty years of success.
She is survived by her loving son Edward B. Akiyama and daughter-in-law Donna H. Akiyama of Concord, CA. Her generous and good-natured sprit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation service will be from 4pm-9pm followed by Vigil service at 6pm on Sunday, 1/30/22. Funeral Liturgy service will be held at 10am on Monday, 1/31/22. Both services will be held at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow Funeral Liturgy at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd., Colma, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.