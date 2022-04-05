Joseph Micallef, of South San Francisco, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022, surrounded by his family - four days shy of his 90th birthday.
Born on April 4, 1932 in Floriana, Malta to Salvatore and Carmena Micallef; native of Mosta.
Preceded in death by his wife Francine. Survived by their children: Jo Ann, John and wife Dorothy, Donna and husband Rod, Kathy and husband Larry. Nannu (grandfather) to: Jennifer, Rodney and wife Chelsey, Monique, Noelle, Alex, Dominic, Joshua, Noah, Julia, and Vincent; Buz Nannu (great grandfather) to: Levi and Reba.
Survived by his brother Emmanuel Micallef and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends in the states as well as Malta.
Preceded in death by his second wife Gemma and his 8 siblings; Pauline Galea, Lawrence Micallef, Tessie Schembri, Agnes Borg, Anthony Micallef, Raymond Micallef, Netta Fenech, and Salvina Ramirez.
Immigrated to the east coast in 1950 and made his way to California in 1957.
Retired in 1992 from the Municipal Railway for the City of San Francisco.
Active member of the Maltese American Social Club, Maltese Historical Society, Maltese Cross Foundation of California, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Devout Catholic parishioner of St. Veronica Parish and St. Augustine Parish.
Arrangements made by Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae, CA.
