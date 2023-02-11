Joseph John Bingley Jr., age 88, resident of Redwood City, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. He is survived by his children, David, Cindy, Nancy, Jimmy and Joey Bingley and his sister LaVerne Beall and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Joe was born in Oran, Missouri on May 11, 1934, to the late Joe Sr. and Carrie Bingley. The family moved to San Francisco in the early 40’s eventually moving to Redwood City in 1950. Joe graduated from Sequoia High School in 1951.
He was a member of Electricians Local Union 617 and spent many enjoyable years with the Union going to meetings, picnics, and working on different job sites. He loved his work as an electrician and spoke often of all his electrician friends and the different jobs they worked on. He begrudgingly retired from the electrical trade in 2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.