Joseph Jerry Vella Photo

Joseph Jerry Vella, known affectionately as “Joe”, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023. He was born on April 10, 1940, in San Francisco, CA. Joe is survived by his two sons, Samuel Vella and Benjamin Vella, his daughter, Julie Vella, and his two grandsons, Andrew (Teresa) Vella, and Ethan Vella. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Salvatore Vella, and his two siblings, Max (Patricia) Vella and Marion Coggan. Joe was a graduate of San Francisco State University. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy, alongside his 36-year career as a Machinist at United Airlines. His family will remember him for his unwavering support and the endless love he had for them. Joe will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire and guide us.

Friends are invited to Joe's Memorial Service on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA.

