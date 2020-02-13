Proud native and lifetime resident of South San Francisco, Joe passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 87, after a long battle against cancer.
Joe served in the military as a proud paratrooper assigned to the 508th Airborne Division, Fort Benning GA, from 1951 to 1954. He attended South San Francisco Public Schools and graduated from South San Francisco High School in June 1951.
Joe was a retiree of Milprint, South San Francisco where he worked approx. 30 years as a Teamster Member. His passions in life were hunting, fishing, music, sports and a special love for our “Niners.”
He is survived by brother Michael and sister Grace Jacobucci, along with numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, 12 Noon, at All Souls Catholic Church, 315 Walnut Ave., SSF, followed by a Memorial Reception at SSF Women’s Club, 470 Grand Ave., SSF.
