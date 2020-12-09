John David Southworth, 77, passed away on October 14 at his home in San Mateo. A longtime resident, John “Jack” was an avid baseball fan and played for San Mateo High School and CSM. He served in the Army, and as a child he and his brother Bill traveled the world with their parents while stationed in Panama and on Governors Island in New York Harbor. Jack had an adventurous career with United Airlines starting in 1967 and completed it in 1995 as a ramp operations manager. He was well known and awarded for his high standards and excellence related to his work with the US Postal Service. He is survived by two children, Michael C Southworth, Julee M Davies and six grandchildren, Sidney, Tyler and Caden Southworth, Noah Michael and Samantha Davies, his wife Linda J Perry, and a loving black lab. He will be missed.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County opts to stay open
- Hospitalizations surge in San Mateo County
- COVID-19 restrictions ‘devastating’ for San Mateo County businesses
- San Mateo County, California restaurants contend with tighter restrictions, curfew
- Caltrain to furlough 40 positions starting in January
- All bets are off at San Mateo County Event Center
- San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow defends decision to remain open
- Bay Area officials issue new stay-at-home order
- Grand theft charges for former San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activity League director
- Gov. Gavin Newsom: Most of state nears stay-home order
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- US-House-Sum,100
- US-Pres-Sum,100
- US-Senate-Sum,100
- The Latest: Andrea Lee out of US Women's Open with COVID-19
- Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
- NFL moves Week 15 Browns-Giants game to Sunday prime time
- Legal panel: Free Minneapolis man jailed for life as teen
- UK probing if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer vaccine
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:Mr. Fowler,Thanks for the update on Tafhdyd, such that is known. Intelligentsia indeed. The influence on some of those in this thread corrobor…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:It is kind of sad that the DJ decided to publish Mr. Dawid's letter again. As I have said before, we are now totally immure to the statistics,…
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.