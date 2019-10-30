John Michael Walton

December 17, 1932 - October 23, 2019
John died on October 23, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. His wife Margaret, son Kieran, daughter-in-law Bridget, and granddaughters Kaitlyn and Brianna, all of San Carlos; his sister Patricia Murphy of Costa Mesa, many nieces, nephews and cousins survive him.
John was born December 17, 1932 in South Pasadena to Alban and Adeline Sweeney Walton. He retired after 21 years with the US Postal Service in Belmont, preceded by 22 years of service with the US Army. He served in the US, Germany, Hawaii, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam during the war.
John filled his life with service to others. He was a 20-year volunteer with Traveler’s Aid International at SFO, in addition to a decade of assisting at St. Vincent de Paul in San Mateo and a number of years as a volunteer to the San Carlos Police Department and California Highway Patrol.
A long-time parishioner of St. Charles Church, San Carlos, he served as its chief usher for many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, San Mateo CA or St. Charles Church, San Carlos CA.
Visitation: Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, Belmont CA from 5 - 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, St. Charles Church, San Carlos CA
Burial: Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma CA.
