John Allan Finney, known as Jack to his friends and family, passed away Saturday, February 25 at his home in Burlingame.
Jack was born on November 16, 1934 to Charles and Alice Yelland Finney and was the younger brother of Charles and William all whom preceded him in death.
Jack went to Park Elementary School in San Mateo, West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, and graduated from the University of Colorado. He promptly got a call from the United States Army where he served for six years. He met his future wife, Nancy Chandler, while in college and married her in May of 1958, after boot camp, in Denver, Colorado at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. They moved to San Mateo and in 1958 purchased their forever home in Burlingame. Jack worked for Standard Oil, later called Chevron, for 35 years spending most of his tenure in downtown San Francisco with short stints in Pascagoula, Mississippi in the 60s and Irvine, California in the 80s.
His children, Susan Finney, Mark Finney, Sherry (Kevin) Hubanks and Karen (Dan) Lyons were born while he lived in Burlingame. He was proud of his fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and attending their various events. Kids and pets gravitated to Jack as he had a gentle soul and playful demeanor. He enjoyed the companionship of the many dogs and cats he had throughout his life and loved the visits he received from the squirrels and birds that he fed on his patio. With Nancy, he volunteered to bird watch for Cornell University School of ornithology.
Jack was an excellent skier from his years living in Utah and Colorado. He coached Little League, Bobby Sox, and ASA. He loved sports and followed his children and grandchildren, as they were involved. He enjoyed the Giants but would often turn the TV off as soon as they fell behind – only to be surprised when they made a comeback. An avid gardener, he was outside most of the time. Kind and caring, he looked after the neighborhood and chatted happily with passer-bys. He loved history and geography, cowboy movies, and old war stories. He volunteered at the Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the time and people there.
He will be dearly missed by his family. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.
Services will be Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Burlingame.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.