John Hart Clinton, Jr. was born on July 15, 1944 in San Mateo, CA to J. Hart and Helen (née Amphlett) Clinton. A graduate of the University of Oregon and Santa Clara University, he spent most of his career with the San Mateo Times newspaper group, serving as Editor and Publisher of The Times until it was sold in 1996. Upon moving back to San Mateo in 2004, he shifted his focus toward social causes, working for nonprofits Caminar and the Peninsula Community Foundation and serving on the board of the San Mateo County Historical Association, where he played a pivotal role in the effort to preserve and restore the Courthouse building. Upon moving to Half Moon Bay in 2014, he took an even deeper interest in underserved communities, working on policy changes, volunteering with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, delivering food to the homeless and ministering to incarcerated individuals. He enjoyed his Catholic parish communities, most notably St. Catherine’s of Burlingame. His greatest legacy will surely be his marriage of 56 years to his beloved wife, Nina. John died on March 29 following a relatively brief illness. Preceded in death by his two sisters Mary Jane Clinton Zirkel and Mary Ann Gardner, and their husbands, he is survived by Nina; his three children, John Clinton, Allison Rak, and Nicole Medina; sons-in-law, Adam Rak and Eric Medina; seven grandchildren; his exchange student son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Rachel Heslehurst, his sister- and brother-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena church in Burlingame.
