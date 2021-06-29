Longtime San Bruno Resident John (Jack) Ranahan passed away at age 80 on Thursday, June 24 after a valiant battle with COPD. He is survived by his three children, Paul Francis Ranahan (Lucy), Julie Marie Taha (Darian) and Katherine Claire Mansour (Tarik), and the mother of his children, Rina Ranahan. He is also survived by five grandsons: Cameron, Reilly, Ryan, Jacob and Thaddeus; brothers, Michael and Dennis; and his sister, Margaret.
Born in Alliance, Nebraska on March 7, 1941, and raised in San Bruno, California, John attended St. Robert’s Catholic Elementary School, graduated with honors from Serra High School in 1959, and earned his BSC in Accounting from Santa Clara University in 1963. He went on to become a pioneer in the establishment of computer systems to manage business operations, spending the first 22 years of his professional career as MIS Director of Stecher-Traung-Schmidt Corporation of San Francisco.
In 1985, John established his own company, RAP Systems, in San Bruno, specializing in computer programming for small businesses, and creating apprenticeships for local high school students. John taught Computer Science at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco from 2001-2003.
John was a proud member of the San Bruno Community. He served on the San Bruno Planning Commission and the San Bruno Educational Foundation, and enjoyed several lifelong friendships from both business and personal pursuits.
John was a loving and engaging grandfather. Many afternoons were spent watching the ocean waves with his grandsons and visiting the San Francisco Zoo. John was an approachable, friendly gentleman with a charming wit.
Services for John Francis Ranahan will be held at St. Robert’s Church, San Bruno, on Thursday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huckleberry Youth Programs at huckleberryyouth.org.
Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, (650) 588-5116 assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.