Joel Burdette Meredith passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body disease. He is survived by his wife, Monette Meredith, daughter Melanie and husband Dave Passovoy, son Neal Meredith and wife Erika, his sister Cindy Meredith, and four granddaughters Aliya, Samantha, Gillian, and Eleanor.
Joel was born and raised in San Carlos, and graduated from Carlmont High in 1962. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Cal Poly, SLO in 1966 and then joined the Navy as an engineering duty office. After his honorable discharge, he worked as an engineer for General Cable designing aerial lift trucks and then as a quality control engineer for a circuit board manufacturing company. Joel enjoyed fixing and building things; he was known as “Mr. Fix-it.” He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports, in addition to rooting for the SF Giants and 49ers. Joel loved playing cribbage, camping at Pinecrest Lake, traveling to visit family and friends, trips to Hawaii and going on cruises with Monette. Every 4th of July, he played Uncle Sam in the Chilton Avenue parade and block party. Joel was also involved with many volunteer organizations, including the Peninsula Temple Sholom Brotherhood, the San Carlos Chicken’s Ball, San Carlos youth sports, and Habitat for Humanity.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please send donations to:
Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org)
Mission Hospice (www.missionhospice.org)
Peninsula Temple Sholom (www.sholom.org)
