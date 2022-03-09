Joan Dora Verdino, 90, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022.
Born in San Francisco, she was the daughter of John Antone and Helen Dorothy Verdino. Sister of Shirley Verdino. There will be a graveside committal at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.