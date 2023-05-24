Joan Burwell Photo

(Elma) Joan (Saunders) Burwell was born in September. 11, 1927, and passed away of natural causes on April 16, 2023, at the age of 95. Joan was born in Northern Victoria Australia, an only child, and knew as a teenager that conventional school was not for her. She apprenticed for 5 years in skincare, makeup, and hair care. For 3 years she owned her own salon in Melbourne, Australia.

Joan was fiercely independent. Wanting to see the world, she sent out resumes, and received a letter personally signed by Elizabeth Arden with an offer to work in the exclusive Red Door Salon in London. Elizabeth Arden also sent her to work in Scotland, the Isle of Mann and Canada. While living in London, Joan was especially proud to have attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth III. Joan then moved to the United States and worked in Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door Salons in New York, Boston, Chicago, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Honolulu, and the spa resort ‘Maine Chance’. She transitioned to the retail division and traveled throughout the United States and the world teaching others skin care techniques and the artistry of makeup. She worked with Elizabeth Arden for over 35 years.

