(Elma) Joan (Saunders) Burwell was born in September. 11, 1927, and passed away of natural causes on April 16, 2023, at the age of 95. Joan was born in Northern Victoria Australia, an only child, and knew as a teenager that conventional school was not for her. She apprenticed for 5 years in skincare, makeup, and hair care. For 3 years she owned her own salon in Melbourne, Australia.
Joan was fiercely independent. Wanting to see the world, she sent out resumes, and received a letter personally signed by Elizabeth Arden with an offer to work in the exclusive Red Door Salon in London. Elizabeth Arden also sent her to work in Scotland, the Isle of Mann and Canada. While living in London, Joan was especially proud to have attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth III. Joan then moved to the United States and worked in Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door Salons in New York, Boston, Chicago, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Honolulu, and the spa resort ‘Maine Chance’. She transitioned to the retail division and traveled throughout the United States and the world teaching others skin care techniques and the artistry of makeup. She worked with Elizabeth Arden for over 35 years.
The job was perfect for her because Joan loved people and she loved to travel. Learning about new places and meeting new people were her joy. After she retired, planning a trip was one of her favorite things to do. Her bag would be packed months before the trip, and inevitably she would come home with a list of new friends. She took photos during each trip and made an album for each one. She loved going on cruises.
There was no one quite like Joan; she was the living definition of “joie de vivre”. It seems that she knew just about everyone in San Bruno. She would meet people at the Post Office, at a bank, in a market or just walking past her house. If they had a dog or child with them, all the better. She was recognizable by her Australian accent, her distinctive laugh, and her hat and gloves to protect her skin. Perhaps that is why she looked much younger than her years. She loved to bring cookies to the police and firemen. She loved to photograph trees and flowers that would become Christmas or birthday cards. She loved long phone calls and having a coffee or lunch with friends. She loved to make a fuss over people. Joan’s mantra was “live every day to its fullest” and she certainly did. She is greatly missed.
Joan made her own funeral arrangements with the Neptune Society. Her ashes were scattered off the Marin coast.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.