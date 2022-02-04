Jim Cullinen, Burlingame native, has died of lung cancer on December 18, 2021.
Beloved son of Vivienne Benoit, loving brother of Richard, Robert, Thomas, & Phillip Cullinen, loving uncle of Ryan, Tyrone, Kevin, Matthew, and Nora Cullinen, & Bethaney Cullinen Beck. A great uncle to Wiley & Connor.
After St. Catherine's grammar school and graduating from Burlingame High, Jim chose to follow Construction. A natural fix-it guy and mechanic, he learned his trade from some of the best engineers in the business, eventually to become a General Contractor. He plunged into building and working on houses all over the Bay Area and East Bay. Customers would never forget his perfection on the job, forty-years working. Only recently had he thought about retirement.
Jim was an outdoor man, enjoyed fishing at lakes in Tahoe with his dog, Ben, catching plenty of trout. A champion skier, he hit the slopes of Jackson Hole, Park City, Squaw Valley, and Slovakia in Europe. A great golfer, he held the title, "3 Holes in One," on his license plate, and took a turn at Skydiving. He was a longtime season ticket holder of the Niners.
He owned his home in Hayward with a garage full of elite saws to perfect his talent with wood. Jim was an artisan--creating beautiful pieces as sculptures that anyone would cherish.
Jim was soft-spoken, humble, a soft touch, and was generous with gift giving. He was kind and agreeable with a big heart to help others. He was part of a lively, raucous, loving family, always celebrating wonderful important days together. With his musical brothers, he played the flute. He will be so missed!
We will be celebrating his life in the near future with a small memorial. He will be buried at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo. Donations to any charity or St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room, Menlo Park.
