On Friday, May 27, 2022, Jessica Rachel (Britt) Jondle, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 40. Jessica was born July 14, 1981 in San Francisco, CA to Ernest and Gayle Britt. She received a B.A. from UC Berkeley in 2004. She was a teacher, an author, an editor, and a friend/ fund raiser/social influencer in the Cystinosis community. On July 1, 2007 she married the love of her life Wayne David Jondle. Two years ago they moved to Boise, ID where they were raising 3-year old Evangeline and 1-year old Nathan, who brought Jessica great joy.

Jessica met every difficulty with determination and welcomed new challenges. Upon reaching the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro she was told there was a little higher spot along the ridge. Fighting altitude sickness Jessica persuaded the guide to take her to that spot! She climbed Mt. Whitney numerous times, and was disappointed this year when she couldn’t get a permit to do Half Dome. Jessica loved being on a mountain or trail.

