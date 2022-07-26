On Friday, May 27, 2022, Jessica Rachel (Britt) Jondle, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 40. Jessica was born July 14, 1981 in San Francisco, CA to Ernest and Gayle Britt. She received a B.A. from UC Berkeley in 2004. She was a teacher, an author, an editor, and a friend/ fund raiser/social influencer in the Cystinosis community. On July 1, 2007 she married the love of her life Wayne David Jondle. Two years ago they moved to Boise, ID where they were raising 3-year old Evangeline and 1-year old Nathan, who brought Jessica great joy.
Jessica met every difficulty with determination and welcomed new challenges. Upon reaching the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro she was told there was a little higher spot along the ridge. Fighting altitude sickness Jessica persuaded the guide to take her to that spot! She climbed Mt. Whitney numerous times, and was disappointed this year when she couldn’t get a permit to do Half Dome. Jessica loved being on a mountain or trail.
“She may be small but she is fierce.” Jessica is remembered for her passion for living a full life and for bringing hope to those in the Cystinosis community. She viewed cystinosis graciously as a challenge rather than a limitation. Jessica loved and followed Jesus Christ and we believe that she has been given a new body and new life with her Savior in heaven. Those of us still on earth greatly grieve the loss of Jessica and yet we are comforted that through her writing she still speaks. In her book Roller Skating with Rickets (March 14, 2012) “Life is full of joy from hardship. Life is full of paradoxes.” she tells of her life journey through personal vignettes that detail her transformative experiences. Her writing gives a window into her heart of gratitude for the Lord who was there with her through it all. Psalm 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones.”
Jessica is survived by her husband, their two young children, her parents, and her sister.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. August 13 at Peninsula Covenant Church, 3560 Farm Hill Blvd., Redwood City, CA 94061. The service will be streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.