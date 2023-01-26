Jerry was the first-born son to John and Jeana Cornolo, who immigrated from Northern Italy in 1910. He grew up in Millbrae, CA, and resided there his entire life. In 1951 he married the love of his life Maxine Ward, and raised their children, while surrounded by his large family, which included 5 sisters and a brother (Katie, (Josephine, passed at 6 years old), Maggie, Della, Josephine, and John.) Jerry made his living as a master mechanic, and enjoyed working on racecars. He worked at the local Mobil service station and was know by everyone in town, including many business men and members of the Millbrae police department.
He enjoyed hunting deer and birds with his father and friends all across California and Nevada. These hunting trips providing many wonderful Italian meals cooked by his mother Jeana, and later his wife Maxine.
Jerry spent many nights with his friends, bowling in leagues at Kings Bowl. He also spent many days after work, and on weekends working on cars for friends and neighbors, for no more than a case of beer or a pair of socks.
Once the service station where he worked closed, he worked at the Millbrae school district repairing boilers, and maintaining school buildings. Jerry and Maxine purchased a place at Camanche Lake, and for years spent many happy weekends relaxing, fishing, and boating. Once Jerry retired he began getting involved at the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed the fellowship and charitable work that the Moose Lodge provided. Soon after, he became Governor of the lodge and served for several terms.
On August 31 2016, his beloved wife Maxine passed away, and Jerry was left to tend to the house, and take care of his grandson Leonard. Jerry spent the remaining years of his life, tinkering, and helping anyone he came into contact with. He had a servants heart and had many friends over the years, young and old. At 93, with a body worn out, and a heart that yearned to see his family and friends, he passed peacefully early on the morning of January 20, 2023. He is survived by three children; Preston, Karen, and John, his grandchildren; Jim, Bill Paul, Leonard, and Ruby; as well as 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends and Family are invited to attend services, Sunday January 29 at chapel of the Highlands, in Millbrae.
- Private viewing (family) - Sunday January 29, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Public viewing - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Evening service - 3:00 p.m.
- Funeral service - Monday, January 30 @ Chapel of the Highlands - 11:00 a.m.
- Internment - Monday, January 30 @ Italian Cemetery, Colma, 12:30 p.m.
