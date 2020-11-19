Jennifer Hammer Photo

Jennifer Lynn Hammer, of Foster City California, was born December 15,1986. Jennifer had so much life to live but became heavens most beautiful angel when she passed peacefully in her warm bed on November 7, 2020. Jennifer is survived by her parents Bill and Lisa Hammer; her sister Marisa Hammer. Jennifer grew up in San Mateo/Foster city. She graduated from San Mateo high school, class of 2005, and continued her education at UC Santa Barbara. Jennifer eventually found interest in moving to Mexico where she lived for 3 years up until her passing. She found happiness in Zihuatanejo surrounded by the colorful ocean side and lush scenery; a place she called her own. Jennifer, who was always singing and laughing, who was so spirited; her kindness and warmth shone like a beacon of light will be so greatly missed. She was truly an angel of love. Funeral services are to be announced.

