Jennifer Lynn Hammer, of Foster City California, was born December 15,1986. Jennifer had so much life to live but became heavens most beautiful angel when she passed peacefully in her warm bed on November 7, 2020. Jennifer is survived by her parents Bill and Lisa Hammer; her sister Marisa Hammer. Jennifer grew up in San Mateo/Foster city. She graduated from San Mateo high school, class of 2005, and continued her education at UC Santa Barbara. Jennifer eventually found interest in moving to Mexico where she lived for 3 years up until her passing. She found happiness in Zihuatanejo surrounded by the colorful ocean side and lush scenery; a place she called her own. Jennifer, who was always singing and laughing, who was so spirited; her kindness and warmth shone like a beacon of light will be so greatly missed. She was truly an angel of love. Funeral services are to be announced.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County moves back to red tier
- Redwood Shores neighbors worried by hotel purchase
- San Mateo County moving back to red tier because of COVID-19 pandemic
- Big changes for Draeger’s
- Man faces felony charges after punching teen skater in face in San Mateo
- Two men in murder-suicide in San Mateo identified
- Early-morning shootings follow San Mateo homicide
- Redwood City receives 2-acre land donation
- County at risk of purple tier
- San Mateo height limit measure pulls ahead — barely
Images
Videos
Commented
- Share the serotonin (64)
- Voter fraud, favoring whom? (62)
- Joe Biden and political censorship (28)
- Biden’s fingerprints (28)
- Dear Democrats (27)
- Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US (25)
- Amourence Lee, a strong voice for all residents (22)
- Election angst 2020 (21)
- The history of voter suppression (21)
- Critical thinking and empathy as a way forward (20)
Featured Events
To celebrate the fall and express gratitude for our families -- whether by blood or chosen -… Read more
Latest News
- Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome coronavirus
- US-Pres-Sum,100
- Golden State says Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.
- Anomalies found in data put census deadline in jeopardy
- CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
- Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus
- US-House-Sum,100
- US-Senate-Sum,100
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Newsom was a flake when he was a supervisor in SFco, appointed by Willy Brown. Even during his mea culpa speech he was lying about the locatio…
-
Ray Fowler said:Sue Nix speaks only for herself. While she may sit on a board that essentially sends a monthly newsletter to thousands of homeowners in Redwoo…
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Events
To celebrate the fall and express gratitude for our families -- whether by blood or chosen -… Read more
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.