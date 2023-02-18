On Feb 11, 2023, we suddenly lost a sparkling light in our lives, our love and our Papa, Jeffrey “Jed” Smurthwaite. Jed’s mischievous antics and infectious laughter could bring a smile to anyone’s face. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Lina Campi, as well as his son, Raymond Smurthwaite, stepchildren, Jason (Jim), and Jovanna (Marco), and grandchildren, Charlotte Smurthwaite and Giovanni and Angelina Tonelli, who will never forget their “Papa.”
He was the devoted son of Dolores and the late Thomas Smurthwaite and the dear brother of Gary (Tina), Larry (Dezi), and the late Tommy (Patti). He lost his beloved son Dominic in 2015. He is survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, including his best friend, Danny Voreyer. We will continue to honor his legacy by remembering his quick wit and ability to make everyone feel welcome.
Jed was raised in San Bruno, California, and was a flooring installer for over twenty years at Hoem and Associates in South San Francisco where he eventually retired as superintendent. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, spending time with his beautiful grandchildren, woodworking, and giving thoughtfully hilarious gifts!
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive at El Camino Real in Millbrae. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Robert’s Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road in San Bruno. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, Jed would prefer that you enjoy a hearty laugh with your friends and family over a bottle of wine.
