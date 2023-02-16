Jeannette Marie Gotelli passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on February 3, 2023 in San Carlos. Jean was born on June 23, 1926 in San Francisco, raised her family in Daly City and in San Carlos since 1962.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Gotelli, Sr. and her daughter Carol Gotelli Barrios and son Victor Gotelli, Jr.
She is survived by her son Leo Gotelli (Linda), grandchildren Antonette Barrios Zammit, J.P. Barrios, David Gotelli, Angie Gotelli Jones, Brian Gotelli, Steven Gotelli, great grandchildren Ryan Barrios, Brianna Barrios, Bianca Barrios, John Barrios, Christopher Zammit, Lauren Jones, Jake Jones and Nicholas Jones.
Nonnie was the center of the family and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Rachel, Lima and Lotta for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
She will be laid to rest with her husband Victor at Holy Cross Cemetery.
