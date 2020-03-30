Jeanne F. Lane, 78, was granted her angel wings on March 21, 2020 at Stanford Hospital. Her parents were Theodore and Frances Grace. She had a brother, Ted Grace. Jeanne is a mother of two, Christopher and Jennifer. Her final day was surrounded by her husband of 57 years, Robert and her son Christoher.
Jeanne was born on April 2, 1942 in San Francisco, California. She attended Everett Jr. High School. Her family then moved to Southern California and Jeanne finished high school at La Habra in Orange County. Jeanne returned to San Francisco in 1959. In 1961, she met her husband to be and they married on October 26, 1963.
In 1978, she received a BA from the University of San Francisco and a Master’s from University of Phoenix. Her career was mainly in Sunnyvale, CA. She retired after 30 dedicated years of federal service. Jeanne enjoyed watching sports, especially the SF Giants, Warriors, and 49ers. Her last residence was at Brookdale Senior Living in Redwood City, CA. She also liked to wear sparkling hats and is known as the “hat lady”. She was always smiling and never lost her girlish personality. Jeanne is survived by her husband Robert, son Christopher and daughter in-law, Jamie Martin.
A private burial will be held on April 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.
