Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jeanne passed away on Sept. 20 after a short battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Redwood City, Jeanne was born in Belmont and attended Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Middle, and Sequoia High School. She worked for the U.S. Navy in San Francisco, and then spent 10 years at Pabco Gypsum Board Building Materials doing clerical work. She met her husband Jim playing evening badminton at Sequoia in 1949 and they married in 1955.
Jeanne was an active member of the Redwood City Fun After Fifty Club, serving as the club’s Sunshine Lady for more than 20 years, as well as its president in 1985. A true ‘people person’, she made friends easily and loved talking and laughing, dancing, traveling the world, partying, playing bingo, and bowling.
She is survived by her daughter Janet Berkman (Jeff) of Saratoga, and son Robert Baxter (Diane) and grandson Erik of Redwood City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society.
Jeanne will be interred at Alta Mesa.
