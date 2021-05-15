Jean Sargent Waterhouse McMillen, age 88, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 in Burlingame, California. Jean was born on November 15, 1932 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Moses Sargent Waterhouse and Jean Martin Purcell.
Jean graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster, Massachusetts, in 1950, and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1954. While a student at UMass, she joined Sigma Kappa sorority, where she made several lifelong friends. After graduation, Jean moved to Washington D.C. and was employed with the Department of Defense and The Washington Post prior to her marriage to Robert Dean “Bob” McMillen in 1957. Since Bob was employed as a Professional Engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation, they moved first to Lima, Ohio, and then to Columbus, where they raised their two children. She returned to the work force for several years when their children were older, and held positions with the Department of Defense and the Social Security Agency.
She then made several moves with Bob as his positions with consulting engineering firms took them to Chatham, New Jersey; Phoenix, Arizona; Pasadena, California; and Newport Beach, California. She especially enjoyed living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and traveling to many international destinations in the mid-eighties when Bob had a two-year assignment as the Traffic and Safety Engineer for the Kingdom. During her years in Columbus, Jean was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian and Overbrook Presbyterian churches, and was involved in the schools and many activities of her children.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Robert McMillen; an infant son, Mark Alan McMillen; a brother, William Charles Waterhouse; and a sister, Phyllis Waterhouse Elwell. She is survived by a sister, Bernice Waterhouse Sheldon of Greenville, Rhode Island; daughter Lynne (Fredric) Fitter of Winthrop, Maine; son R. Scott McMillen (Michael Malone) of San Francisco, California; and grandchildren Jennifer Fitter of Augusta, Maine and Thomas Fitter of Dallas, Texas.
Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.
