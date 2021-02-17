Jean-Nee Krause Horton, formerly of Passaic Park and Clifton, New Jersey died on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 at the age of 94 in San Mateo, CA. Jean suffered from heart-related complications and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born in Secaucus, NJ August 18, 1926, Jean was the daughter of Paul and Anna Krause. Jean graduated from Passaic Senior High School. Jean was a devoted Christian and dedicated her life to serving as a child of Jesus Christ. She was remarkably loved by all and made friends with everyone who crossed her path.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Carol Ann Prater and Diane Eleanore Dougherty; her four grandchildren, Karen Simon, Hannah Meyers, Jennifer King and Jessica Prater; and her seven great grandchildren Elijah, Julie, Jubilee, and Penny Jean Prater, Milo and Zeke Meyers, and Zakariah King. Her husband Fred A. Horton predeceased her in 1998.
To be announced post Covid-19 indoor restrictions. Those wishing to contact the family for more information may do so at ksimon501@hotmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.