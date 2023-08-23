After a reign of over 98 years, Jean would like you to know, her work here is done. She passed peacefully in the night, just as she hoped. While we mourn our fierce, determined matriarch, we take comfort in knowing Jean has been reunited with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.
Jean was born in Nicolaus, CA on March 29, 1925 where she spent her childhood. While attending business school in Sacramento, she met Vincent (Bob) Stone and was off for a lifetime of adventures, traveling the world, hosting multiple and frequent gatherings with extreme grace and decorum. Jean was, among other things, an avid bridge player, a lover of a good book or wine, an opinionated and informed voter, a thrower of fabulous parties, a generous supporter of women’s rights, a good listener, a mentor to many, a neighborhood mom. She loved music and dancing and late in life she added Thomas Dawson as a permanent partner on her dance card.
