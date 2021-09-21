Jason was born in San Mateo, California May 8, 1969 and he was also raised in San Mateo California before moving to Fremont. He passed away suddenly September 8, 2021. Jason is survived by his loving wife Sherry Nuckels, stepson Christian Lima, Parents Robert and Lorraine Nuckels, Brothers Scott and Mark Nuckels, and sister Kristen Young. He was a loving husband, stepfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. Jason was an avid drummer and marched with the Santa Clara Vanguard in 1986. He was heavily involved with the organization up to the day he passed. We will miss you and think of you every day my love. Until we meet again.
A celebration of life will take place Sunday September 26, at 9 a.m. and the Vanguard Music and Performing Arts. 1796 Space Park Drive Santa Clara, CA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Vanguard Music and Performing Arts at scvanguard.org/donate.
