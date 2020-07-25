Jane “Joan” McGloin née Daly, a 60-year Redwood City resident, passed away peacefully on June 18 at Bayview Villa Assisted Living in San Carlos, at the age of 91. Born in Dublin, Ireland, to Thomas Daly and Rosanna Curran February 1, 1929, Jane was the oldest of six children.
Jane studied nursing at St. Kevin’s while ballroom dancing all over Dublin in her twenties, until she took a job as a midwife in Manchester, England. She met Eamonn McGloin, a 6-year Irish-American immigrant, at a dance in Dublin, and married him September 27, 1958, at Manchester’s Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. They moved together to Redwood City in 1959, where Jane worked as a Registered Nurse at Sequoia Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 1994 at the age of 65, and Eamonn worked at the Pacific Gas & Electric Company until 1985.
Jane was trusted with being one of only a handful of floating nurses, whose charges changed daily, from intensive care ward, to the psychiatry ward, to the maternity ward, to ER and everything in between as the patients needed. Her fellow nurses acknowledged her as a very capable mentor with a great bedside manner. She also was an avid reader and gardener.
Jane and Eamonn enjoyed an active social life, often centered around a group of Irish, Scottish, and English friends who made the Peninsula their home. They camped often throughout the western United States and Canada, and went back to Ireland every three or four years to visit family and friends. They were active parishioners of St. Pius Catholic Church in Redwood City.
In retirement, Jane enjoyed getting together with friends and fellow retired nurses. She could be counted on to check in on and provide home cooked meals for those in need. She never hesitated to lend a hand. As a grateful immigrant, she enjoyed working as a poll worker during countless elections.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Monica “Mona” O’Reilly of Manchester and Mary “Maura” Walshe of Dublin, her grandson, Noah McGloin and her husband Eamonn, who passed in 1997. She is survived by her three siblings: Daniel Daly and Agnes Meehan of Dublin, and Thomas Daly of Toronto, by her sons Eamonn and Daniel McGloin, their wives Candace Cantú and Andrea Benedict, and their children: Devin, Aidan and Brendan and Annabelle, Grace and CateLynn respectively as well as 26 nieces and nephews. Many of the latter were inspired and empowered by their Aunt Joan’s cards, letters and advice over their lives.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped Mom in her last several years: Delphine Williams; Charlotte, Sharon, Mehreen, Helen, Ann and Juan of Aging Life Care California; and Violet, Theda, Lita, Myrna, Danny, Nico, Eddy and Bobby of Bayview Villa. Thank you for all those beautiful shared conversations over a cup of tea. You are all amazing and loving people.
Burial services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos on June 23. A post-covid celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to the Sequoia Hospital Foundation (SequoiaHospitalFoundation.org), St. Pius Catholic Church (pius.org), or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.